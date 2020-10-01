Jennifer Lopez, 51, Shows Off Chiseled Abs In A Cropped Hoodie & Leather Pants

Jennifer Lopez debuted her latest Coach campaign in a new Instagram post on Thursday. The entertainer showed off a piece from her first collaboration with the luxury brand, pairing it with three separate ensembles that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal figure.

In the first image, JLo was seen posing in a recording studio. She sat on top of a wooden stool in front of a microphone and held a pair of headphones in one hand while gazing off into the distance with a huge smile on her face. The New York native looked chic in an oversized herringbone coat from Coach, which she wore over a white sweatshirt from the brand. The cozy layers were teamed with a gray slacks and, of course, the star’s own wine red-and-pink Hutton shoulder back that was draped across her chest to give the ensemble a pop of color.

The second image appeared to capture the 51-year-old in the dance studio. She seemed to be in the midst of busting a move, raising her arms up in the air while pushing her hips out to the side in a sensual manner. Jennifer rocked a cropped logo hoodie in the snap, offering her 132 million followers a full look at her taut stomach and chiseled abs. She also sported leather pants that hugged her toned thighs and killer curves in all of the right ways and fashioned her purse like a fanny pack by wrapping it around her hips.

The mother-of-two looked to be on the set of a movie in the final slide of the upload, as she sat in a black director’s chair while holding a script in her hand. She seemed to have drawn inspiration from the bag she designed when putting together her ensemble for the snap. The look included a pink tie-neck sweater that fit snugly over her chest and midsection, as well as a pair of lighter pink leather culottes that hit just above her knee to tease a glimpse at her famous legs.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the triple-pic update, awarding it more than 377,000 likes within just four hours of going live. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload. Many complimented JLo on her latest achievement with Coach, while others couldn’t help but take note of her age-defying beauty.

“Love this collection Queen! And you are so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Ughhh you’re so pretty and that bag is so pretty too!! Love this so much,” praised another fan.

“You’re the most hardworking woman I’ve ever seen!! And that’s one of the many things why I admire you so much!!” a third follower gushed.

“Reverse aging,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Jennifer seems to turn heads no matter what she is wearing. On Tuesday, she caught the attention of the paparazzi as she strutted through New York City in a black top and skinny jeans, which she rocked with a trendy trench coat.