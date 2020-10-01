Addison Rae Flaunts Amazing Figure In Scanty Blue Bikini

American model Addison Rae stunned fans in her latest Instagram post, which she shared on Thursday, October 1, with her 28.7 million followers.

The 19-year-old — who is TikTok’s second most followed user — appeared to be photographed in a canyon, as she stood between two brown rock formations. The blue sky was visible in the background. Addison was centered in the frame as she struck a sultry pose. She stood barefoot in the sand and faced the camera. Her right hand tugged on her bottoms, and the other rested against a rock. She popped one hip out to further accentuate her curvy form while she looked up to the sky.

Her long brunette locks were styled in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a vibrant pink polish.

Addison showed off her tanned skin and famous figure in a scanty blue bikini. The abstract-print top featured two thin straps which went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment’s low-cut cups exposed a view of cleavage, calling attention to her assets. She paired the top with matching, high-rise bottoms that highlighted her curvy hips. The skimpy briefs’ side straps were raised up past her hipbones, drawing the eye to her toned core.

She finished the look off with a pair of sunglasses. She further accessorized with a pair of earrings and a necklace.

The content proved to be a massive hit with social media users, amassing more than 2.9 million likes since it went live just four hours ago. Additionally, more than 13,000 fans headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the model’s form, good looks, and bathing suit.

“You are so beautiful! I just have no words to describe how much you inspire me and influence me to be someone more positive! I’m so grateful, I love you,” one kind individual wrote, adding a pink-heart emoji to the comment.

“You look so good in a blue bikini,” chimed in another admirer, following their sentence with a blue heart emoji.

“Your body is goals,” a third fan asserted.

“You are literally perfect, I can not,” a fourth person added.

