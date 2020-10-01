Rachel Zoe Stuns In Dress From Her Own Line To Celebrate Husband Rodger Berman’s Birthday

Rachel Zoe stepped out in style with husband Rodger Berman to celebrate his birthday in New York City, New York.

In an image shared with her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, the fashion designer dazzled in a floor-length gown from her own line and interlocked arms with her hubby Rodger. The dress emulated total ’70s glam, with brown, leopard print all over and long sleeves. A piece of the dress wrapped around her neck, yet the front also possessed a V-neck, revealing a gold necklace. The dress cinched at the waist and then fell open around her hips before tightening slightly again around her knees for a segmented silhouette.

The 52-year-old wore her signature sunny blond locks long and tousled, perfectly framing her face. She also carried a small, black purse that hung from a silver chain over her right shoulder.

Rodger also looked dapper and camera-ready for his celebration, sporting a sharp, black suit with a crisp, white button-down shirt. The shirt was slightly unbuttoned in the front, revealing what appeared to be a thin, bohemian-style black necklace. Rodger slicked back his brown hair and wore it slightly long and flipped out at the ends, channeling a true California style.

The pair appeared to be entering a restaurant of sorts, with the bright flash of the camera in their faces and valet staff behind them in red uniforms. Rachel shouted out Rodger in her tender caption, wishing him a happy birthday and noting that he was her “partner in everything” and calling him her “soulmate” amid multiple hashtags.

Fans appreciated the sweet post. More than 10,900 users liked the upload and more than 100 people commented on not only their looks but impressive long-standing relationship.

“Couple goals,” admired a fan, leaving heart-eyed, heart, and praise hands emoji on their post.

“How do you guys do it?!” exclaimed a user, hinting at the couple’s years-long partnership.

“Such a true love! Happy Birthday to your hubby!” raved another person.

“So beautiful! I love it,” said a follower, appreciating the couple’s looks.

The former Rachel Zoe Project star is no stranger to showing off some high-fashion looks (and looks from her own line), recently stunning in a metallic kaftan gown by Peter Dundas. As The Inquisitr reported, the style star was likely attending Paris Fashion Week (as her geotag indicated she was at the Ritz Paris), and of course, joined the celebration with some signature looks.