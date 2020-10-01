FBI Is Reportedly Warning Of Right-Wing Terror Threat From The Current Election Period Until Inauguration

A Wednesday evening report from The Nation claimed that the FBI quietly issued an intelligence document on Tuesday warning of the “violent extremist threat” allegedly posed by right-wing militia groups. In particular, the publication said the report identified the the window from the current election until the next president’s 2021 inauguration as a “potential flashpoint.”

The document is reportedly titled “Boogaloo Adherents Likely Increasing Anti-Government Violent Rhetoric and Activities, Increasing Domestic Violent Extremist Threat in the FBI Dallas Area of Responsibility” and is dated September 29 — the same day as the presidential debate that sparked criticism of Donald Trump for failing to offer a full-throated condemnation of white supremacists and right-wing extremist groups like the Proud Boys.

Per The Nation, the word “Boogaloo” is a reference to the second American Civil War and has been adopted by the loosely organized movement of anti-government extremists, which the publication said contains some elements of white supremacy.

According to the FBI document, there are several factors driving increased membership to right-wing militant movements, including the tensions stemming from the coronavirus shutdown, “perceived government overreach,” and the criminal activity and violence that has marred civil rights protests across America.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The FBI allegedly spoke to one source with “direct access” to the Boogaloos and claimed that the members intended to “hunt” Antifa and looters. Just this summer, Boogaloo Steven Carrillo allegedly shot and killed two law enforcement officers in South Carolina. In addition, two other members were arrested and charged in September for working with the Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist militant organization Hamas, which the pair reportedly said shares their opposition to the U.S. government.

“The intelligence report concludes by citing concerns of the Boogaloos’ ‘increased ‘patrolling’ or attendance at events” amenable to their cause,” The Nation reported.

“You might say those orders are coming from the top—at the presidential debate last night, President Trump called for his supporters to patrol polling places.”

“I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully because that’s what has to happen,” the U.S. leader said at Tuesday’s debate.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump distanced himself from his initial comments to the Proud Boys, which were interpreted by the group as a tacit acknowledgment of their work. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the president said he was unaware of the group but told them to “stand down.”

The head of state continues to point to Antifa as the most significant domestic terror threat. Notably, self-described Antifa militant Michael Reinoehl killed a member of the right-wing Patriot Prayer last month.