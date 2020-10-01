Sara Underwood Shares A Festive Pumpkin-Filled Update On Instagram To Celebrate ‘Halloween Month’

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared her festive spirit with her 9 million Instagram followers in her latest post, a pumpkin-filled double update taken out in the woods.

In the first snap, Sara and her partner Jacob Witzling stood in front of their brown-and-orange truck with a cabin built into the bed of the vehicle. Massive trees covered in lush greenery were visible in the background, and the ground beneath them was blanketed with colorful leaves in shades of brown, red and orange, making it seem like an autumnal paradise.

Sara looked casual in a pair of light-wash jeans that hugged her toned thighs and shapely hips, and a slightly cropped shirt that put a sliver of her stomach on display. She finished the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers, and held a pumpkin in front of her flawless features.

Jacob stood beside her and was likewise dressed in a casual ensemble. He rocked gray denim with a belt, and a NASA sweatshirt, likewise in a gray hue with a blue logo. He also had a carved pumpkin that he held up in front of his face, although the top of his head was visible over the orange orb.

They followed up the initial share with a spooky snap in which a carved pumpkin was positioned in the driver’s seat of the truck. Leaves were scattered over the vehicle, and a dream catcher hung from the rearview mirror. The window was rolled part of the way down and the orange vegetable appeared to be gazing out at the viewer in the seasonal snap.

Sara paired the duo of shots with a caption in which she explained that her audience could look forward to some fun photoshoots in the month to come, which she dubbed “Halloween month.” She also revealed that the particular holiday was a favorite for the couple.

Her fans loved the festive update, and the post received over 4,000 likes within just 38 minutes of going live. It also racked up 31 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“My favorite month too!! What are you guys dressing up as?” one fan wrote, curious about Sara’s Halloween attire.

“I love following your page! Makes me happy! It’s got good vibes!” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

