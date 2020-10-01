Vanessa Hudgens And GG Magree Sizzle In Skintight Latex Catsuits

The ladies channeled Catwoman from the 'Batman' comic series with their matching look.

It may only be the first day of October, but Vanessa Hudgens is already in the Halloween mood. The 31-year-old and her pal, GG Magree, slipped into matching costumes for a hot new Instagram share today to kick off the spooky month in an eye-popping way.

The upload included two slides featuring the same photo, the first of which had a black-and-white filter over it to match Vanessa’s social media aesthetic for the fall. The pair posed on top of a rust-colored couch, with the former Disney Channel star propping herself up on her knees while her Aussie pal laid across the plush cushions in front of her.

Vanessa sizzled as she showcased her Halloween spirit by sporting a skintight black latex catsuit costume a la Catwoman from the Batman comic series. The suit featured white stitching on it and hugged the beauty’s figure in all of the right ways, providing a smooth outline of her silhouette as she posed for the camera.

The one-piece provided full coverage of the star’s body with a high neckline and long sleeves that defined her toned arms and shoulders. It cinched in at her midsection thanks to the addition of a matching corset, which also helped to emphasize her voluptuous chest. The number proceeded to hug her lower half in a fashion similar to a pair of leggings, treating Vanessa’s 39.2 million followers to a view of her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

The actress completed the look with a pair of latex gloves and covered her head and face with a matching mask with cat ears. She also held a braided whip in her hand, which she appeared to swing over her head as the photo was captured.

Meanwhile, GG looked smoking hot as she rocked the exact same costume as her friend. Fans were treated to a peek at the DJ’s round booty as she sprawled out across the couch, adding even more heat to the steamy share.

The double-pic post quickly captured the attention of Vanessa’s online audience, who have awarded it more than 217,000 likes within just three hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to express their admiration for the “queen of Halloween” and her friend.

“No better duo,” one person wrote.

“This is HOT,” praised another fan.

“Happy October! Great outfit!” a third follower remarked.

“They should have cast you as Catwoman in the new Batman movie,” added a fourth user.

While Vanessa is widely known for her social media content around this time of year, she brought plenty of heat to her page in the summer months as well. One snap from the warmer season saw her looking flawless as she enjoyed a cup of coffee in a cheetah-print swimsuit. Fans were just as thrilled with the scanty look, awarding the post over 1 million likes to date.