Gisele Bundchen, 40, Showcases Fit Physique In Sports Bra & Shorts While Riding A Horse On The Beach

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen seems to be adjusting well to her new life in Florida after moving to Tampa with husband NFL quarterback Tom Brady and their family. On Thursday, she shared an update with her 16.3 million followers that saw her flaunting her incredible figure while she rode a horse on the beach.

The sky appeared to be overcast when the photo was taken. Gisele and the brown and white horse she rode were all that could be seen in the frame. The camera captured them from a side angle as the horse galloped on the sand. Gisele’s thick hair, as well as the animal’s mane and tail, waved in the wind.

The 40-year-old looked dressed for a day of fun and relaxation. She wore a white sports bra, which she paired with a pair of red and white striped shorts. She also sported a pair of casual shoes with a side buckle.

Holding the stirrups with one hand and sitting up straight on a brown saddle, Gisele gazed ahead with a focused expression on her face. The photo highlighted her muscular legs and tight abs as well as the curve of her booty. Her toned arms, shapely lower back and the curve of her bustline were also on display.

Waves lapped ashore in the distance, and the beach was wet. A shadow of the animal could be seen on the beach, giving the photo a magical vibe.

The post was a big hit, racking up more than 220,000 likes within an hour of it being shared to her account.

In the caption, Gisele left a positive message for her fans written in English and Portuguese.

Many of the comments were written in other languages, but a few of Gisele’s English-speaking followers took some time to comment on the snap and what she had to say.

“Gisele you look so beautiful it looks like a movie scene,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautifully true! I love that life gives us the opportunity each day to make new decisions, choices and direct our own path. If we don’t care for what see we have the ability to change it!” a second admirer chimed in.

“You look spectacular in that picture Gisele,” added a third fan.

“The sooner we accept we have a role to play in our lives the more powerful we are. Love this quote,” another comment read.

Gisele seems to enjoy sharing snippets from her life on her Instagram page. Over the summer for Tom’s birthday, she shared an adorable family photo that included the couple and their two children.