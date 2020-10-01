AEW News: Veteran Performer Involved In Traffic Accident Earlier This Week

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, AEW star Cima was injured in a traffic accident earlier this week. The Japanese star took to Twitter on Thursday and revealed the extent of his injuries.

“I’m sorry for your concern. The day before yesterday, I was injured in a traffic accident while riding a bicycle. The diagnosis results are as follows. Head injury, facial contusion, nasal fracture, left wrist joint contusion, right hand contusion, neck contusion, lumbar contusion. Thank you for always supporting me Flexed biceps Big comeback aim from here CIMAX.”

As the WrestlingNews.co article noted, Cima should make a full recovery. As of this writing, it’s unclear when he’ll return to action, but his tweet suggested that he’s on the mend and focused on getting healthy. He also appears to be in good spirits following what must have been a scary situation for the veteran.

Several of the performer’s fans and peers also took to the comments section to show their support for Cima. Most of the responses came from his supporters in the Far East, though some familiar names did appear.

“Please take care! A little rest will be healthy. Glad you are ok,” wrote Matt Sydal, who WWE fans will remember as the superstar who competed under the ring name Evan Bourne a few years ago.

Angelico, who also competes for the promotion, wished him a speedy recovery and told the Japanese star to “recuperate pronto.” It’s clear that his peers are looking forward to seeing him in the ring again.

“I’m glad that you are okay, please rest and look after yourself. Sending my love and well wishes to you CIMA-san,” wrote one fan. Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section.

Cima been absent from AEW television during the pandemic, presumably due to travel restrictions. His last match was in February on an episode of Dark. Since joining the company, he’s had some well-received matches with top wrestlers such as Kenny Omega.

The wrestler’s work with Tony Khan’s promotion is part of a partnership with China’s Oriental Wrestling Entertainment that came to fruition in 2019. He’s one of few performers from the Chinese company that’s competed on AEW television thus far.

Cima is also regarded as a top talent in his homeland. He is arguably best known for his tenure in Dragon Gate, which saw him win every title he was eligible for. He has also competed in Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerilla.