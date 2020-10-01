Georgina Mazzeo Rocks A Minuscule Pink Bikini To Flaunt Her Slender Physique

Venezuelan model Georgina Mazzeo took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 1, and treated her 2.3 million followers to a hot bikini picture.

In the pic, Georgina rocked a light-pink, two-piece bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her physique. It consisted of a crop-style top which boasted a low-cut neckline, thus showing off an ample amount of cleavage.

Georgina teamed the tiny top with matching bottoms which were pulled up high on her slender hips, while the front part of the garment scooped down to display her flat lower torso.

The risqué ensemble also drew attention to the hottie’s taut stomach and long, lean legs. The bathing suit also included two black waistbands.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long, silky locks cascade over her back. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. Some trees and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background. Georgina stood on the stairs of a swimming pool with her feet submerged in the water. She placed one of her hands on the railing of the pool for support. She lifted her chin and gazed straight at the lens while parting her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Georgina informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online fitness-wear retailer, Body Engineers Women. She also offered users a 15 percent discount code to shop from the website of the brand.

Within three hours, the snapshot amassed more than 76,000 likes. Besides, many of Georgina’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 530 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and pretty looks.

“Oh wow, your beauty is divine. The most perfect body I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world. You look fabulous in everything you wear or don’t wear, lol,” chimed in another user.

“Damn, I am speechless. I love your sunkissed skin and this hot picture,” a third admirer remarked.

“How beautiful and sensual!!! Have a nice day and stay safe, babe,” a fourth follower wrote, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “you’re an angel,” and “wife material,” to express their adoration.

Several of Georgina’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Bru Luccas, Yanita Yancheva, Sarodj Bertin, and Adriana Peña.

On September 29, Georgina uploaded another sultry snap on the photo-sharing website in which she rocked a cleavage-baring black crop top. To date, the pic has garnered more than 130,000 likes and 900-plus comments.