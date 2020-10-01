Chloe Saxon Sizzles In A Sexy Animal-Print Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Buxom bombshell Chloe Saxon stunned her 836,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot trio of snaps in which she rocked a bold ensemble. The pictures were taken indoors, and Chloe was stretched out on some beige carpeting. A large mirror was visible on the cream-colored wall behind her, and there were also tall baseboards to add a bit of architectural detail to the space.

Chloe’s curvaceous figure remained the focal point, however, as she flaunted her assets in an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post, in case her fans were interested in the dress.

The garment had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the entire piece was crafted from an animal-print fabric that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

The material draped over her voluptuous curves, accentuating her slim waist and shapely hips, before the hem came just a few inches down her thighs. The look rode up in the first snap as Chloe leaned back, holding up her weight with her hands. She accessorized with a pair of statement earrings and thigh-high pointed toe black boots with a stiletto heel. The large rose tattoos on her thigh were visible in the shot, and Chloe gazed at the camera with a sultry expression.

Her long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls. In the third image, Chloe balanced on the balls of her feet and crouched down, a pose that highlighted her voluptuous rear. She placed one hand on her leather-clad knee, and showcased a few more details of the ensemble. The angle showed that the neckline had a bit of a cowl detail, as the material stood out from her curves, and the look also had a belted embellishment at the waist.

Chloe’s followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 2,500 likes within 28 minutes, as well as 81 comments from her eager audience.

“You are so sexy,” one fan wrote simply.

“Absolutely sensational,” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Definition of a baddie,” a third fan chimed in, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

