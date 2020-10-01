Bri Teresi Flaunts Incredible Curves In Tiny White Miniskirt While Playing Golf

On Thursday, October 1, American model Bri Teresi uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing on a golf course with numerous trees in the background. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken at the Alta Sierra Country Club located in Grass Valley, CA.

The model opted to wear a yellow t-shirt that had been tied in the back and a tiny white pleated miniskirt. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. Bri finished off the sexy look with hoop earrings and a pair of Nike tennis shoes. The blond bombshell also styled her luscious locks in loose waves.

In the first image, Bri turned to the side and bent one of her knees. She held onto her golf club and rested it on her shoulder. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, as she parted her full lips. A golf ball had been placed in front of her foot.

The following photo showed her leaning forward and grasping the club’s grip, seemingly in preparation to hit the ball.

In the caption, Bri stated that she was seeking “a caddie.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to let her know that they were up for the task.

“Let’s play!! I can’t hit the ball so I definitely will caddie for you,” said a commenter, along with a crying-laughing emoji.

“Pick me! Pick me!” quipped another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Bri’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are looking beautiful and pretty,” wrote an admirer, adding a string of fire, heart, kissing face, and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Just Bri looking gorgeous as always x,” added a different devotee.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Bri has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a series of suggestive snaps, in which she covered her bare chest with her arm while wearing barely-there distressed shorts. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.