Emily Sears Celebrates October With Pumpkin Pie & A Booty-Baring Instagram Upload

Australian stunner Emily Sears celebrated the beginning of October in style. The model flaunted her booty as she satisfied her sweet tooth in her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday.

In the sexy shot, Emily looked hotter than ever as she opted to go pantless while wearing nothing but a gray cardigan sweater. The top boasted buttons down the front, which she left undone to expose her massive cleavage. It also clung to her petite waist.

A section of her white bra could be seen sticking out from underneath the garment. Her round booty and muscular thighs were also on display. Fans got a peek at her leg tattoo as well. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

Emily stood in front of a plain white wall with her body turned to the side. She arched her back and bent one knee as she lifted her leg and pushed her chest out. She held a pumpkin pie with a dollop of whipped cream top.

She also had the can of whipped cream stuck in the crook of her arm. With her other hand she had a taste of the sweet treat on her finger, which she stuck into her mouth. Emily tilted her head to the side and looked away from the camera as she enjoyed the dessert.

Her long, blond hair was in a deep side part. The long locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Emily’s over 4.8 million followers went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,700 times within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 110 messages during that time.

“I want a piece of that,” one follower declared.

“Such a gorgeos [sic] pretty babe,” another stated.

“Fabulous legs You look so good,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are that pumpkin, you are so sweet,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger flaunting her flawless figure in racy ensembles online. She’s often seen sporting sexy dresses, plunging tops, and tight jeans in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily appears to have a flair for fall fashion. Last October, she slayed in a sheer, nude blouse, which she left unbuttoned to show some skin, a pair of tight jeans, and a rose in her hand. That post was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 72,000 likes and over 900 comments.