Baltimore Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Gets Emotional After Signing $98 Million Contract Extension

All-Pro Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey became the second-highest-paid defensive cornerback in the NFL after signing a five-year, $98 million contract extension with the organization on Thursday, according to a report by ESPN.

In a video recently released by TMZ, Humphrey took the time to thank all the people he felt helped him achieve such a life-changing deal. He thanked numerous members of the Ravens’ organization, former high school and college coaches, and members of his immediate family. The 24-year-old fought back tears as he recognized his father, Bobby Humphrey, and expressed the impact he had on him accomplishing his lifelong dream of playing football professionally.

Although he initially struggled to get the words out through his tears, Humphrey proceeded to give a short, yet emotional and heartfelt speech.

“My dad kept me in line. Since I was young, I told my dad I wanted to play in the NFL and he never really let me slip. My dad has been so much more than just a father. He coached me as a kid. He’s actually been my everything for me, along with my mom,” he said in the video as he wiped his eyes continually.

The team’s general manager, Eric DeCosta, said Humphrey’s talents both on and off the field were why he received the contract extension.

“Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning,” DeCosta remarked.

Humphrey was first selected by the Ravens, quite unexpectedly, three years ago after a trade deal with the New Orlean Saints to acquire cornerback Marshon Lattimore was turned down. Critics questioned his ability to play at that level due to technical difficulties observed in his college games at Alabama, but Humphrey worked hard to improve his game and demonstrate that he belonged on the team.

Since his rookie season in 2017, Humphrey has allowed the third-lowest completion percentage of all defensive backs in the NFL.

Humphrey credited his family’s positive influence throughout the entirety of his life for the impressive success he has had in his career. He also stated that his old man’s support will not waver in the future.

“I really thank him a lot for what he’s done and I know he’ll continue to be a great father to me,” he said.

Humphrey was among three other secondary players that play for Baltimore to receive a contract extension. The others included Tavon Young, Marcus Peters, and Chuck Clark, whose combined deals totaled over $80 million.