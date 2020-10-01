Rita Ora Shows Off Platform Snakeskin Boots & Blue Jeans In Playful Mirror Selfie

Rita Ora shared an adorable photo series with her 16 million followers on Wednesday, giving fans three separate mirror selfies that showed off her sleek figure and enviable style.

For the images, Rita sat on a countertop in what looked like a dressing room. She noted she was “bored” and “wrapped” — most likely referring to some kind of music video or film shoot — and joked about the need to take the photos.

The “Anywhere” singer sported a black, spandex, long-sleeved bodysuit with a deep V-cut down the front. She tucked the bodysuit into dark blue jeans which were held up by a belt around her waist. The jeans were slightly flared or bootcut, perfectly displaying a pair of brown-colored, platform snakeskin boots.

The “Girls” singer pulled her slightly wavy, blond tresses up and back into a dramatic half-up hairstyle, accessorizing the look with small, sparkling stud earrings.

In the first shot, the British chanteuse leaned on her left side with her wrist under her chin and her stylish boots in full view. For the second image, she crouched up and looked in the mirror, with her right knee on the counter and her left one up, her arm draped casually over her knee. In the third pic in the set, Rita playfully made a kissing face at her reflection, putting her red phone case with “Rita” scripted in yellow on display with the phone’s rainbow-colored key ring dangling over her leg.

As with many of Rita’s fashion-forward posts, this Instagram upload got a lot of love from fans. Within hours, more than 127,000 people liked the series and 780 users commented. Many of Rita’s admirers raved about the outfit while others wondered what she had been up to behind-the-scenes.

“Think I might need this phone case and chain vibe,” wrote one user.

“Cuteeeeee,” another fan gushed simply, raving about her style.

“Boots,” an admirer stated, adding a smiley face, firecracker, and heart eyes emoji to their post, showing how much they loved the statement piece of the outfit.

“Pretty Queen!” a follower exclaimed, appreciating the pop star’s beauty.

Rita loves to show off her signature style in multiple photo sets on her Instagram feed. She recently shared an eye-popping, all-out Fendi look. As The Inquisitr reported, the “Poison” songstress was sporting the designer head-to-toe for the Milan Fashion Week, stunning fans with the high-fashion look, which consisted of a dark brown coat dress, netted socks, high heels, and reflective sunglasses.