Tucker Carlson Says Joe Biden Came Across As ‘Stable, Steady Alternative’ At Debate: He ‘Didn’t Seem Senile’

On Wednesday night, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson weighed in on the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, RealClearPolitics reported.

Carlson agreed with what seems to be the consensus on the first clash between Trump and Biden, saying that the American people “deserve better” than watching the two candidates insult and attack each other.

The host opined that it was a “mistake” for Republicans to focus on Biden’s alleged cognitive decline, stating that the Democrat seemed perfectly healthy on Tuesday night.

“Yes, Biden is fading. We’ve showed you dozens of examples of it, for months. But on stage, Biden didn’t seem senile.”

“If you tuned in expecting him to forget his own name — and, honestly, we did — you may have been surprised by how precise some of his answers were, not all of them, but enough,” Carlson continued, arguing that Trump is not going to win reelection by focusing on his opponents alleged mental decline.

For months, Trump and his allies have been alleging that Biden is suffering from dementia. Days before the debate, Trump went as far as to suggest that the Democratic nominee should be tested for performance-enhancing substances before taking the stage.

Carlson also said that Biden won’t win by repeatedly slamming Trump as a “racist.”

“That slander didn’t work four years ago. It won’t work now,” Carlson continued, before ripping the Democratic Party as the most “radical” major party in American history.

To prove his point, Carlson pointed to a number of policy proposals progressive Democrats have called for. He said that Democrats are trying to abolish the filibuster, expand the Supreme Court, grant statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The anchor argued that Biden is in lockstep with left-wing Democrats and that he will seek to upend the American political system if elected in November.

However, Carlson noted, the Democrat managed to appear reasonable compared to Trump, whose combative tone probably led many Americans to conclude that he is the radical one.

“Trump could make a wine list sound menacing. And so, amazingly — tragically — many people watching last night may have concluded that Joe Biden is the stable, steady alternative.”

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Biden, a moderate Democrat, has consistently pushed back against suggestions that he should adopt more progressive policies.

As The Boston Herald reported, at Tuesday’s debate, he explicitly disavowed the Green New Deal and expressed opposition to universal healthcare.

This drew the ire of progressives and activists, who noted that the former Delaware senator seems to be falling into Trump’s trap.