Lady Gaga Hits Social Media With Eye-Catching Photos To Promote New Makeup Line

Pop sensation Lady Gaga took to her Instagram Thursday to reveal some new makeup products from her Haus Laboratories line. The “Rain on Me” singer posted a couple of fresh images to promote the line’s newest additions.

Lady Gaga got fans excited by holding up a new Head Rush Blush product that will launch October 6. In the image, the pop star is wearing the new blush and highlighter looking radiant. She is exuding sophisticated beauty. Haus Labs lipstick accentuates her lips, finishing off a sultry look.

With perfectly manicured nails, Lady Gaga holds the Head Rush set in her hands, while also showing off her ARTPOP tattoo on her left forearm. “Artpop”, stylized in all capital letters as “ARTPOP”, was the third studio album from the songstress, released in 2013.

The ever-beautiful New York City native completed the stunning photo with standout white/grey hair and a white shirt with a low neckline that hinted at her cleavage.

In the Instagram post, Lady Gaga announced the Head Blush set will drop in 7 complementary duos.

For the second announcement, the singer turned up the heat with a sizzling photo. Promoting the new Haus Labs Bronzer and Highlighter Duos, Lady Gaga was at her sexy best. Laying down, the “Born This Way” vocalist was nude save for her long flowing hair covering up he assets and nude-colored underway.

Setting pulses racing, she has one hand draped over the chest and her back arched to show off her curves. Adding to the seductive snap, Gaga is looking into the camera with a sultry look in her eyes. With flawless makeup and skin, she was an image of perfection.

Reflecting on the sensual second photo, Instagram user Jordynstiller said, “I NEED SOME AIR”.

“Beaty queen!” offered pri.molina while finishing her comment with a laine of love heart emojis.

Framonsterev hoped Lady Gaga would use the look in the future. “I want a music video with this look please girl,” the comment read.

As reported by Harpers Bazar last year, Haus Laboratories was launched in 2019 as the singer’s first-ever make-up line. Speaking about the launch, Lady Gaga discussed her passion for beauty and desire to create products for all people.

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup.

“I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard-working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.”

