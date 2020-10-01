Russian Model Polina Malinovskaya Rocks Lingerie & Pigtail Buns As A Man’s Hand Grabs Her Breast

Polina Malinovskaya wowed fans in the most recent update that was shared to her Instagram page on October 1. The sizzling snapshot captured Polina in hardly any clothing, something that her 2 million fans certainly didn’t seem to mind.

Polina was situated in front of a vibrant orange wall. She placed her derriere on a wood bench, resting her arms behind her and facing her chest toward the camera. The Russian-born bombshell gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. In the caption of the post, Polina urged her followers to check out her second Instagram account. She also tagged her photographer, Clint, in the post.

Polina earned the attention of her audience while clad in a skimpy lingerie set that did her fit figure nothing but favors. On her upper-half, she opted for a balconette-style bra that was constructed of a dark lace fabric. It had thin straps that fit snugly over her toned shoulders, leaving her trim arms well on display. The bottom of the cups had featured underwire, and the piece was tight on her ribs. A man’s tatted hand extended from the corner of the frame, grabbing Polina’s chest and taking the photo to a whole new level.

The bottom of the ensemble was just as hot. Polina wore the sides of the panties high on her hips, and its high cut design showed off her toned legs. The front was tight on her waist, helping to accentuate her tiny midsection. Only a small piece of fabric covered what was necessary while a set of clear clasps were worn near her hip bones, drawing even more attention to her defined abs.

She styled her blond locks with a middle part and pulled them back in pigtail buns, with a few loose pieces of hair fell around the frame of her face. Polina rocked a silver necklace with a diamond-encrusted cross, providing her skimpy ensemble with just the right amount of bling.

Unsurprisingly, the photo has earned a ton of attention from fans. In a few hours live, more than 214,000 social media users have double-tapped the update, and 890-plus flocked to the comments section to shower Polina with love.

“Sooooo hot in those pantys. You are the most beautiful mdeol I have ever seen,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“So beautiful and love you,” a second social media user added.

“Beyond gorgeous and such a tease. One lucky guy right there,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“I love you more than everything Polina. Ur so perfect and lovely,” a fourth chimed in with a few flame emoji.