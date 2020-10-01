Cindy Prado Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Mini Dress

On Thursday, October 1, American model Cindy Prado shared a stunning snap with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 27-year-old posing outside on a paved pathway in front of trees. According to the geotag, the photo was taken at the Miami Design District, located in Miami, Florida. Cindy turned her body slightly away from the photographer. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she held onto a pair of sunglasses. She gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Cindy sizzled in a gray drawstring side ruched mini dress from the clothing retailer White Fox Boutique. The skintight garment showcased her incredible curves and toned thighs. She also wore a black belt, which further accentuated her slender waist. As for jewelry, she sported a gold chain necklace, two rings, and delicate bracelets worn on her left wrist.

For the photoshoot, the blond beauty styled her long honey-colored hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her look additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for White Fox Boutique by tagging the company. She also gave her followers well wishes.

The photo appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon amassed more than 14,000 likes. Quite a few of Cindy’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“You are so gorgeous omg!” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and sparkle emoji to the end of the comment.

“Your beauty is almost overwhelming. Thanks for sharing this post. Happy [t]hankful Thursday,” added a different devotee.

“You are unreal – I love seeing your stuff everyday [sic]. How did I become a fanboy,” quipped another admirer.

“You always look so beautiful Cindy. Far and away the best looking woman I’ve ever seen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous red heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Cindy is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a strappy Nike sports bra and a pair of tiny bike shorts. That post has been liked over 48,000 times since it was shared.