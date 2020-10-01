‘Double Shot At Love’ Reunion Shocker: Pauly D & Nikki Reveal If They Are Still Together After Vegas Lovefest

MTV’s A Double Shot at Love will air the first of its two-part reunion shocker tonight. The show will answer the question that has been on fans’ minds since the series ender on September 24. Are Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Nikki Hall still together after their Las Vegas lovefest?

The show will remotely speak to the stars of the series including Pauly, Nikki, Vinny Guadagnino, Suzi Baidya, Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd.

The show will be hosted by The Real‘s Adrienne Bailon.

During the discussion as seen in an Instagram upload, Adrienne addressed the elephant in the room with the lovers and got fans up to speed about their union thus far.

In the first season of the reality television series, Pauly decided that after spending an extraordinary amount of time with Nikki over all the other girls who competed for his heart during Season 1, he decided to ride solo and send her home. During Season 2, Nikki joined several of the other women who had previously competed for Pauly and Vinny’s heart at a suite the two Jersey Shore stars shared in Las Vegas.

After initially not being able to get over how she was treated by Pauly, Nikki realized she was not over her feelings for him and the two rekindled their relationship. They spent the night together in the finale and left viewers thinking they would take their relationship slowly and see where it went.

After being asked about the status of their relationship, Pauly admitted that it was an interesting question. He said he didn’t know if he could answer it.

With that, Nikki got up out of her seat and left the camera’s range, prompting Adrienne to ask where she went as the clip faded to black.

Fans feel like they already know the answer and posted their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“I’m gonna say she gets up and goes to his room where he’s filming and that’s how they announce they’re together. I’m hoping they are!” stated one follower.

“I love them together. She brings out a piece of him that nobody sees. I’m for it!” remarked a second fan.

“She’s going to pretend to walk out of and then sit with him. So predictable,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“She went to Pauly I know she did! That’s Pauly’s bedroom, he posted it on his TikTok,” shared a fourth fan.