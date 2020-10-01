Paige Spiranac Sizzles In Black Sports Bra & Bike Shorts During Her ‘Morning Hikes With Niko’

Professional golfer Paige Spiranac treated her Instagram followers to pictures of herself during a morning hike with her pup, Niko.

In the first photo, Paige squatted next to her pet on a gravel trail next to green bushes. She looked at the camera with a closed-mouth smile while the pooch stared to the side at something off-camera. The alert canine sported a blue bandana around his neck with the worse “Blue Moon” on it, and he had a black leash attached with a gold clip. Paige held onto it with one hand, and she wrapped her other hand around Niko.

Paige wore a black sports bra with spaghetti straps and a scoop neck. The garment showed off a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage, and she hooked her sunglasses on the neckline.

She paired the top with matching shorts that showcased her fit curves, and she had a black jacket tied around her slender waist. The outfit highlighted her toned tummy and shoulders. She completed the look with gray, hightop hiking shoes, and white socks.

Paige wore her highlighted blond hair in two loose braids from an off-center part. She had one hanging over her shoulder, and the other hung down her back.

In the second picture, Paige stood up, and she looked down at her hiking companion while they walked. She wore her sunglasses to protect her eyes. The shot emphasized her curvy hips and her nipped-in waist. As they hiked, she held onto the leash, revealing a short dark manicure.

In her caption, Paige noted how much she enjoyed her hikes, and her fans shared a lot of love on the post. At least 38,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and over 560 took the time to leave an uplifting message for the golfer.

“Love this – the pictures and the message. Totally relate,” declared one follower who used a red heart to complete the message.

“You’re awesome, Paige. I always appreciate the dog pictures, too. Do you have a favorite dog park in Arizona? I just got a puppy two weeks ago, and I need dog park ideas. You’re the best, say hi to Lexie!” a second fan wondered.

“You are close to perfection. Looking great as usual,” wrote a third devotee who added three red roses.

“OMG, you are a perfect 10. There is no doubt in my mind. I love you. Your pooch is adorable, too,” a fourth fan gushed, including a red heart and a heart-eye emoji.