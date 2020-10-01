Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Blue Workout Set

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling series of shots in which she flaunted her fit figure in a workout set. Her ensemble was from the brand Ryderwear, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption itself as well as in the first slide.

Qimmah flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage in a longline sports bra with a scooped neckline and thick straps stretching over her sculpted shoulders. Though the fabric of the top extended a few inches below her breasts, plenty of her chiseled stomach remained on display, as well as her muscular arms.

She paired the bra with matching bottoms in the same stunning blue shade. The fabric clung to her shapely hips and toned thighs, and Qimmah posed next to a bold pink car. Her hair was dyed blond and it tumbled down her chest in a tousled style, with a few strands falling in front of her face.

Qimmah switched up her poses slightly in the second and third snaps, placing her hand on the open door to the eye-catching vehicle and smiling at the camera in one of the shots. She also included a discount code for the activewear brand in case her followers were inspired to pick up a look of their own.

For the fourth and final image in the series, Qimmah spun around to showcase the back of the outfit. The sports bra featured a simple racerback that highlighted her strong shoulders, and the pants showcased her pert posterior to perfection. The material stretched over her toned thighs and clung to her slender waist. She placed one hand on the top of the car door and gazed over her shoulder at the camera, her lips parted and her hair tumbling down her back.

Her fans loved the post, and it received over 19,900 likes within nine hours. It also racked up 204 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Looking beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“You are goals,” another chimed in.

“Your style is impeccable,” a third fan remarked, loving the athletic ensemble Qimmah wore.

“Simply Gorgeous,” another follower added, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in his comment.

