Donald Trump Credits McDonald’s French Fries For Why He Didn’t Lose His Hair

Donald Trump tweeted that perhaps the reason he has kept his hair is thanks to a chemical in McDonald’s french fries.

The initial post came from Ari Fleischer, former White House Press Secretary to President George W. Bush, and Fox News Contributor. In February 2018, Fleischer linked to a study that showed that a chemical in McDonald’s french fries could cure baldness.

The study said that a chemical added to the oil to stop it from frothing showed in tests to help mice regrow hair.

Fleischer, who is bald, wrote that “it doesn’t work.”

Trump replied to the tweet with this own take.

“No wonder I didn’t lose my hair!” he wrote.

Not everyone found the tweet entertaining. Many commenters were critical of the president’s hair, while others, such as political adviser Adam Parkhomenko tweeted that since the original message was from 2018, it was “sick” how Trump appeared to be wasting time on social media.

Trump famously is a fan of fast food, McDonald’s in particular. In January of last year, he provided a massive fast food banquet for the Clemson Tigers, who won that year’s national college football championship. It included Mig Macs, chicken nuggets, and french fries from McDonald’s, as well as goods from Wendy’s and some pizza.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Michael Wolff, who authored the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House claimed that Trump prefers to eat at McDonald’s and other fast-food chains because he has a fear of being poisoned, as Business Insider reported at the time.

Trump “had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade,” Wolff wrote.

He also apparently believes that McDonald’s maintains a higher standard of cleanliness than many other eateries.

“One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald’s. One bad hamburger and you take Wendy’s and all these other places and they’re out of business,” Trump said. “I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food is coming from.”

Other insiders added that the president preferred to order two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a large chocolate shake.

Trump’s hair has been under the spotlight lately after a new report from the New York Times claimed that he had written off $70,000 for hair styling for television appearances, among other unusual write-offs, as The Inquisitr previously reported.