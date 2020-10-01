‘Remember When Trump Called Your Wife Ugly, Ted?’ CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Lays Into Sen. Ted Cruz

A CNN interview descended into chaos last night when anchor Chris Cuomo traded blows with Sen. Ted Cruz in a fiery exchange. During the verbal battle, personal jibes were exchanged, including Cuomo asking if Cruz remembered President Donald Trump calling his wife ugly.

Both men engaged in a shouting match that went on for nearly 20 minutes during a segment on Cuomo Prime Time. As reported by The Hill, Cuomo and Cruz started arguing when the newsman asked the politician why he has not stood up to Trump regarding the president’s recent comments on the Proud Boys.

During Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Trump referenced the alt-right group. As discussed by The Inquisitr, the president has since backtracked on his controversial comments.

Cuomo decided to press on the issue, asking why the senator allowed Trump to go unchecked. He also referred to Cruz stroking his beard “like a wise man” as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation.

Cruz, a Republican senator and former presidential candidate, has been a critic of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the brother of the CNN host. He has also previously rallied against Chris, calling him a hypocrite for criticizing the overall response to the pandemic while ignoring the actions of his own family.

With history between the two, the argument on Wednesday became increasingly personal. Cruz hit out by saying Trump had “broken” CNN. It is worth noting the politician’s appearance on the show was focused on his new book, One Vote Away, which lays bare inside secrets from the Supreme Court.

However, Cuomo was in no mood to discuss the release. Instead, he aimed directly for the president and bombarded his increasingly frustrated guest with questions unrelated to his book.

Sergio Flores / Getty Images

One of the most heated exchanges during the interview saw the two at loggerheads over COVID-19 and Trump’s actions.

Cruz: “‘It doesn’t trouble you at all that New York and New Jersey had the highest [coronavirus death] rates?”

Cuomo: “Of course. It all troubles me, Ted! And to watch guys like you stand around and stroke your beard like a wise man instead of telling the President to get on it.”

Cruz: “How about tell your brother to get on it!”

Cuomo: “Why don’t you talk to the president the way you talk to my brother? Are you scared of him? Are you afraid he’ll smack you down?”

Cruz: “Oh yeah, I’m terrified of the Cuomos.”

Cuomo: “Not the Cuomos. I’m talking about the President. The one who called you a liar. The one who said your wife was ugly. That guy.”

That “ugly” remark came from a 2016 tweet from then-presidential candidate Trump, who compared Cruz’s wife Heidi to his own spouse, Melania. As reported at the time by USA Today, Cruz responded to the tweet by saying leave Heidi “the hell alone.”