‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kim Delaney Hits Port Charles & ‘Everything Is About To Change’

General Hospital spoilers tease that the week of October 5 will be quite the wild ride. The show shared a new sneak peek on Thursday morning via Twitter and it teases that major developments are on the horizon.

One major development is the arrival of Kim Delaney’s mystery character. The new preview confirms, for the first time, that the actress is set to pop up in Port Charles very soon. General Hospital teasers suggest that she will step into the role of Jackie Templeton, who was played by Demi Moore many years ago.

Whether it’s Jackie or someone else that Kim will be playing, her presence in town is apparently going to shake things up significantly. Not only is her arrival set to cause some excitement, but Dante Falconeri’s going to be back too as he begins his investigation into Peter August.

The rest of the sneak peek incorporates glimpses of a variety of General Hospital characters with some rather ominous teasers about shockers ahead. According to teasers from SheKnows Soaps, quite a few people will be navigating difficult situations over the next few shows.

Ava Jerome will get a troubling phone call soon and she will find herself cornered in some sense. Could this have to do with Ryan Chamberlain? It was recently revealed that Nelle Benson sent her tell-all letter to Ryan and that would seem to suggest he’s about to be wreaking havoc again.

Lulu Spencer will begin her deep-dive investigation into Cyrus Renault. In addition, General Hospital spoilers signal that Sonny Corinthos will seemingly be orchestrating a new plan of attack on Cyrus with the help of Jason Morgan.

The week of October 5 on General Hospital will have quite a bit of drama related to the teen crew as they head to the Homecoming dance. Cameron Webber is facing a difficult decision as both Trina Robinson and Josslyn Jacks have a romantic interest in him. Most General Hospital viewers seem to be rooting for him to pick Trina, and this situation will likely lead to some hurt feelings no matter what Cam does.

Viewers will see more with Ned and Olivia, Michael and Willow, as well as others connected to them too. Nelle’s body was supposedly found, but there is still a significant amount of fallout on the way for Julian Jerome and Nina Reeves. Will Julian be exposed? Was Nelle really Nina’s biological daughter?

General Hospital spoilers suggest that the wait through the preemptions of the past few days will be worth it when the action kicks back into full gear again. The writers have been throwing out some fabulous twists lately and it sounds that there are plenty more on the way.