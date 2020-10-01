Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Do Well In The U.S. Because Americans Are ‘Easy To Please,’ His Cousin Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “do well” in the United States because the American public are more forgiving than Britons, and the couple will be able to get away with things that would never fly back home in the United Kingdom, a cousin of Harry’s told The Daily Mail. She added that the people of the country are “easy to please.”

Christina Oxenberg is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, a second cousin of Harry’s father, Prince Charles, making her a somewhat-distant relative of the Duke of Sussex. She’s described by the newspaper as a U.S.-born “socialite” with connections to Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Oxenberg believes that Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ move from the U.K. to the U.S. is going to work out well for them in the long run, simply because Americans are a more tolerant bunch when it comes to the behavior of royals.

“Possibly too much is expected by the Brits from England’s one-time most eligible bachelor and his actress wife,” she said.

By contrast, the couple can win over the hearts of Americans by doing the most mundane of things.

“To be adored in America, all Harry and Meghan need to do is pick up a dog from a shelter,” she said.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“Americans are easy to please,” she added, noting that the types of things that will raise eyebrows in the U.K. are likely to be applauded in the States.

Further, Oxenberg said that the American press is likely to be “more positive than petulant” when it comes to reporting on the behavior of the country’s newest celebrity immigrants.

In fact, Harry and Meghan’s brief time in the U.S. has managed to ruffle a few feathers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in September the couple appeared in a Time Magazine TV special honoring individuals who have made a positive impact on the world in the previous year, and the Sussexes were among the honorees.

In a pre-recorded video for the special, the two encouraged Americans to vote, noting that the stakes are higher in this upcoming election than they’ve ever been.

Though they didn’t name any names, more than one person saw the message as a thinly-veiled plea to vote against President Donald Trump. Indeed, Trump himself wished Harry luck, saying he was going to need it. Similarly, a conservative columnist opined that Harry and Meghan were “embarrassing themselves” and suggested that they retreat into the sanctity of their mansion and keep quiet moving forward.