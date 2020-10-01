Melania Trump Mocked For Promoting ‘National Substance Use Prevention Month’

October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and Melania Trump took to Twitter to promote her Be Best initiative, which teaches children how to prioritize their emotional and physical health. But rather than focusing on the message itself, many people on social media ripped the First Lady for her delivery and misspelling of the term.

In the caption of the tweet, which included a video, Trump wrote that she is honoring “National Substance Use Prevention Month.”

This October I am honoring National Substance Use Prevention Month by joining @ONDCP to highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation's youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives. Share how you are helping your community using #BeDrugFree – we look forward to hearing from you! pic.twitter.com/DiMTCsk9Si — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 1, 2020

In the video, Trump uses the correct term to describe the month as she cautions about the challenge of drug abuse among America’s youth.

“Each October, we observe National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. In my time as First Lady, I have worked to raise awareness about the risks and dangers of drug use among our youth through my Best Best initiative,” she began her message.

The error caught the attention of social media users, including actor John Cryer.

“‘Substance use prevention’? Like, we’re not allowed to use any substances… at all?” he asked in response.

Others blasted Trump for her appearance during the promotion.

“Is there a reason one would feel the need to look like they are doing a seductive photoshoot for Playboy magazine when giving a PSA on the risks of drug addiction for our youth? Another fail in the ‘Be Best’ campaign,” tweeted one person.

The First Lady delivered her message with her body angled sideways to the camera and her hair cascading over her face. She wore a black top that extended up her neck to nearly her chin.

Others joked that it looked like a hair commercial rather than a public service announcement.

Still others took issue with the idea that the Trump administration was currently working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which they tweeted covers substance abuse treatment.

Writer Oliver Willis pointed out on Twitter that Trump had mocked Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden by calling him a “crackhead” during the debate on Tuesday night, though the president didn’t use that language when he brought up Biden’s struggles with addiction.

However, as an opinion piece argued in The Washington Post, his comments could increase the stigma of addiction, rather than helping to address it.

Trump frequently uses her platform in the Oval Office to send public service messages, though she protects her personal privacy. In May of this year, she recorded one urging the children of the country to take care of their mental health during the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as The Inquisitr previously reported.