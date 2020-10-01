Madison Woolley Slays In A Tiny Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Madison Woolley started the month with a bang when she took to her Instagram page to share another racy pic with her adoring fans. The Australian model flaunted her killer figure in a daring swimwear set as she enjoyed the sunny weather.

In the new update, Madison was seen rocking a skimpy tan two-piece bathing suit. The top boasted a plunging neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage. The triangle-style cups were cut so small that it barely held her ample chest. Notably, her nipples were securely covered by the fully-lined cups. The straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The skimpy bottoms that she wore had a waistband that sat a few inches below her bellybutton. The garment hugged her waistline, accentuating her taut tummy and chiseled abs. The high leg cuts also exposed a generous amount of skin and helped emphasize her curvy hips. The color of her bikini blended with her sun-kissed complexion.

The sizzling snapshot showed Madison lounging on a white cushioned sunbed in her sexy swimwear. The cloudless blue sky and some lush greenery were seen in the background. She posed by sitting on the lounger, tucking one leg under her body, while her other leg was placed on the side with her toes pointing outward. She leaned to the side, using her right hand as support.

The babe tilted her head as she looked straight into the camera with a closed-lip smile on her face. Her flawless skin glowed under the bright sunshine.

A swipe to the right showed Madison in a similar stance. This time, she did not glance at the lens. The photographer caught the influencer looking down over her body.

In the caption, Madison revealed that she went swimming, and the look of her locks was the result of damp hair drying up. She also shared that her bikini came from a brand called TJ Swim by tagging the brand in the picture.

The latest Instagram share racked up more than 13,800 likes and over 140 comments within a day of having been posted. Many of her eager online supporters and several fellow models thought she looked fabulous in the snaps, and several told her so in the comments section. Countless other admirers mentioned that they were big fans of Madison, while a couple of followers dropped a string of emoji.

“Amazing tan and gorgeous bikini,” one of her followers wrote.

“You are totally gorgeous! I would love to meet you one day. Just know that I support you and watch your vlogs regularly,” commented another fan.