Kinsey Wolanski Goes Rollerblading In Tiny Bra & Daisy Dukes, Shares Hilarious Fail Video

Kinsey Wolanski showed off her novice rollerblading skills in a funny Instagram video on Wednesday evening. In the clip, which was accompanied by a still shot, the model rocked a tiny sports bra and denim cut-offs as she rollerbladed around a basketball court. Fans couldn’t get enough of her as she had a blast in her tiny outfit.

Kinsey’s look included a tight-fitting white bra with a low-scooping neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage. She layered the shirt with an oversized denim jacket, though she left it open to show off her killer body.

The band of the bra came down to just below her bust. Her muscular abs could be seen above a pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes with a high waist that hugged her hourglass figure. The pockets could be seen sticking out from beneath the shorts. Her shapely legs were on fully display.

Kinsey finished her ensemble with a pair of white calf-high socks and, of course, the black and blue rollerblades. She styled her blond hair in a messy half-bun.

The image showed Kinsey standing on the court, which was surrounded by a park filled with vibrant trees. She pushed one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure and allowed one sleeve of her jacket to fall to her elbow. The babe tilted her head and smiled brightly at the camera.

In the video, Kinsey rode around the court as the evening sun washed over her tan skin. The cameraperson followed her from behind, giving fans a glimpse of her round booty as she moved. At one point, she slipped a bit, but regained her balance and kept moving. In the end, she attempted to spin and fell on her backside with a hearty laugh. She threw a peace sign up at the camera and smiled.

In the caption, Kinsey joked that she got “cocky” on her first day.

The post was liked more than 91,000 times and received just over 300 comments in under a day. Fans flocked to the comments section to shower Kinsey with affection.

“Omg you are the cutest,” one fan wrote.

“You always look like you have fun in everything you do. I love that attitude,” another user added with black hearts.

“Oooh you are rocking those blades!!” a third follower declared.

Many users simply left flame and heart-eye emoji in the comments.

