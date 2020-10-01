Dasha Mart Leaves Little To The Imagination In Fishnet Crop Top & Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Miami-based model Dasha Mart appears to still be enjoying warmer temperatures. On Thursday, she shared a series of photos with her 1.9 million Instagram followers that captured her looking smoking hot in a fishnet top and a barely there pair of bikini bottoms.

Dasha’s top — what little there was to it — was black, and it was adorned with small rhinestones. The see-through number had long sleeves, and the hemline cut off at her rib cage. Her bottoms were equally revealing, with thin side straps that tied into loopy bows at her waist.

The post was geotagged at Miami Beach, Florida, and it consisted of three sultry snaps. The brunette beauty struck several provocative poses by a palm tree.

In the first frame, Dasha arched her back while she leaned against a tree. The camera caught her from a slight angle and cut off at the middle of her thighs. She bent one knee while she held her hand over part of her breast to keep the image safe from violating Instagram’s nudity policy. She tilted her head back with her eyes closed while wearing a sultry expression on her face. Her free hand was near near the top of her head. A sparkly belly piercing called attention to her flat abs. The pose emphasized her her voluptuous chest and curvy hips.

Dasha was sitting on the sand by the tree in the second slide. She pulled her knees up to her chest, sowing off the back of her bare thighs and part of her sandy booty. She held her face to the sky while she closed her eyes seeming to enjoy the warmth on her skin. The pose showed off bit of side boob, and part of a tattoo on the side of her hip was visible.

The final picture was a close-up of Dasha’s torso. She gazed at the camera while her hair fell across part of her face. A section of her tresses covered her nipple, but enough of her skin was visible to give her followers a look at the side of her breast.

Many of Dasha’s admirers flocked to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked.

“These are drop dead gorgeous. Looks like SI or Vogue Italia covers,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Your magnificent body is a wonder you are a goddess, a gorgeous woman,” gushed a second follower.

“Super sensual, very nice photos,” a third comment read.

“Always beautiful,” added a fourth fan.

Dasha certainly has a body of envy, and she does not mind showing it off on social media. Last month, she shared an update that saw her rocking a pink swimsuit while soaking up some sun.