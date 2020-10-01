Kelsea Ballerini Shares Hilarious Video Trying To Zip Up A Super Tight Mini Dress

Kelsea had to get some help with her waist-cinching ensemble.

Kelsea Ballerini had a little trouble zipping up the dress she wore for her latest two album covers. The country music star took to Instagram on September 30 to share a hilarious video of herself being helped into a tight gown by her manager.

The clip showed the two struggling for several minutes as Lisa Ray attempted to zip Kelsea up from behind. The short pink satin dress was very tight around her slim waist and featured two large rows of ruffles over her chest and a balloon skirt.

The gown was so difficult to fasten that the “Homecoming Queen?” singer had to call for her husband, singer Morgan Evans.

“Honey, can you help?” she shouted as she tried to hold the back of the garment together.

Lisa eventually managed to get the zip up, much to Kelsea’s delight.

“You’re so strong!” she told her, before she let out an excited “Wooo!”

“Look how snatchety snatched it makes me,” Kelsea said as she showed Morgan the ensemble. The star did a playful Oompa Loompa dance.

Morgan gave his wife’s manager a hand with the finishing touches, which caused Kelsea to joke that she’d been trying to get dressed for four hours.

“It makes your waist look like it’s 12 inches,” Lisa told the “Peter Pan” hitmaker while she showed off the back to the camera.

Kelsea joked in the caption that getting dressed for the shoot was a “saga”.

Plenty of her 2.2 million followers sympathized with her and praised her openness in the comments section.

“This is GOLD!,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Zipping up the mess,” another commented with three crying laughing faces, referring to the hashtag in her caption.

“I love that closet!! I also love how real you are. U are such an open book and it truly helps so many people!” a third comment read.

The outfit was worn for the singer’s two most recent albums. First for Kelsea released back in March and then again on her September release Ballerini, which features stripped down versions of the same songs.

The first album cover shows only her top half as she laid down on grass, while the follow-up only featured her bottom half from the exact same point of her torso. Though they fit together, the photos were actually taken at different times at different locations.

The upload came shortly after Kelsea gave fans a look at her 27th birthday celebrations. In a snap also shared to Instagram last month, she wore a slinky baby pink dress with white cowboy boots while sipping on a glass of what appeared to be champagne.