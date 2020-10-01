Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Impressive Booty While Wearing A White Bra & Animal-Print Shorts

Instagram stunner Ana Cheri delighted her fans with yet another racy upload this week. The fitness model went scantily clad as she flaunted her impressive booty in front of the camera.

In the sexy clip, Ana looked smoking hot as she opted for a white sports bra. The garment clung tightly to her chest while boasting a square neckline to flaunt her abundant cleavage. The athletic gear also showcased her muscular arms and shoulders in the process.

She added a pair of skintight spandex animal-print shorts. The bottoms clung to her round booty and curvy hips as the wrapped snugly around her slender waist. Her lean thighs were also highlighted in the snap. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings.

Ana posed in an array of positions for the clips. She stood with her hand in her pockets and then turned to show her off her pert posterior with her back arched and one knee bent. She tugged at her bottoms as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into pigtails behind her head. The locks were styled in tight braids that fell over both of her shoulders and hung down her back as she flipped them around while changing positions.

Ana’s over 12.5 million followers showed their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,800 times within the first 45 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 100 messages about the pic.

“Love this fit,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” another declared.

“Love this outfit so much,” a third comment read.

“Not only are you the most beautiful girl in this entire universe, but those shorts are seriously like so cute. I’m totally obsessed with this look. Like it and you gorgeous girl,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a barely there red bikini as she snorkeled in the crystal clear water of The Maldives. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans To date, it’s pulled in more than 157,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.