Christie Brinkley, 66, Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Pair Of Tight Jeans

Christie Brinkley, 66, stunned her fans as she flaunted her incredible figure in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday night. The sexy former supermodel looked to be enjoying herself as she showcased her silly side for the camera.

In the photos, Christie looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a pair of tight jeans. The denim fit boasted a hole in one of the knees and fit snugly around her curvy hips and lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her pert posterior in the photos.

She added a thick maroon sweater with a white pattern on it. The garment was belted around her tiny waist, but left open at the top to flash a bit of skin. She decided to go barefoot for the snaps as she frolicked around the beach.

In the first photo, Christie stood in front of the ocean with both of her hands reaching out to the side and a big smile on her face. The second shot featured her with her body turned and her hair whipping around in the wind.

The next two slides included Christie playfully frolicking in the sand. In the final three pics, she was joined by her adorable dog, Chester, whom the model revealed in the caption of the post loved the strong breeze.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that flew back in the wind.

Christie’s 649,000-plus followers seemed to approve of the post by clicking the like button more than 4,400 times within the first 11 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also took to the comments section to leave over 110 messages during that time.

“Fun in the sun…. so blessed that you have such beautiful environment,” one follower declared.

“You are an inspiration. Your beauty and strength is amazing,” remarked another.

“Very nice pictures of you & Chester. That water sure looks cold!” a third user wrote.

“U always look like u r having the best time! U spread happiness!!” a fourth person commented.

The model has never appeared to be shy in front of the camera. She’s often seen rocking stylish and sexy ensembles such as racy bathing suits, stunning dresses, and tight tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Christie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a sheer, black one-piece bathing suit while sprawled out over a tree branch. To date, that post has reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 500 comments.