‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Is Braless & Pulls Down Shirt In New Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil went braless and pulled down her shirt in a new Instagram snap. She used the sexy photo to draw the attention of her followers as she reflected on the September 28 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In the caption, she mused that she was considering preparing for darker days ahead. She ended her post on a positive note, with good wishes and sympathy for those who felt confused after the televised event.

In the dramatic black-and-white photograph, Haley showed off her stellar beauty.

Her red hair was blown out straight and brushed up and away from her forehead. Her locks fell down her back in a loose fashion.

Haley’s mouth was agape in the snap and her eyes appeared focused on an object off-camera.

Her shoulders were bare. What appeared to be a denim shirt was pulled down low off her shoulders, showing some cleavage and barely covering her breasts. Long sleeves covered her arms.

She sat crossed-legged in the pic. Her legs were bare. The bottom of the shirt fell into her lap.

Fans of the auburn-haired stunner flipped for the photograph. They shared their feelings in the comments section.

“This photo and caption are everything! Thank you for using your platform to draw attention to real issues in a way that is fun and approachable,” penned one follower.

“Stunning. Loving all this feedback on this election madness. Glad I’m not the only one looking around,” wrote a second fan, followed by three wide-eyed emoji.

“Was feeling very low until I saw this post, thank you Haley,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I would love to join you in a bunker, let’s talk,” joked a fourth fan.

Haley normally entertains her fans with fun photographs and videos uploaded to her social media account.

In a recent post covered by The Inquisitr, Haley showed off her many moods and styles on social media as a way to alleviate some of the stress in today’s climate. She shared her camera roll with her 341,000 followers. These included a series of four photos and two videos where she was seen over the summer as she enjoyed some time off with friends.

Fans appreciate not only Haley’s beauty but her determination to stand up for what she believes in. In a post seen here, she called on her followers to participate in the Nerd Herd Challenge, where they showcased how as women, they could do it all. The model posted a pic taken during her college graduation. She ended her school career with a perfect grade point average and a double major in biomedical sciences and psych with a minor in chem. Next to that, she added a snap of her as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.