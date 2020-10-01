Melissa Riso Flashes Her Incredible Physique In A Blue String Bikini, Offers Relationship Advice

Busty brunette Melissa Riso went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday. The model flashed her incredible physique as she took to the caption of the post to off her followers some relationship advice.

In the sexy snap, Melissa looked like a total smokeshow while posing in a blue string bikini. The teeny top did little to hide her massive cleavage with a low-cut neckline. The garment also boasted slim straps that showcased her toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her rounded hips and fit tightly on her petite waist as they accentuated her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Melissa posed in front of a stone statue with her hip pushed out. She placed both of her hands over her head and arched her back. She pushed her chest out and gave a smoldering stare into the camera as she soaked up some sun. In the background, plenty of lush, green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center for the shot. The locks were styled in loose curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Melissa’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Very true!! What a goddess! Have an awesome day,” one follower stated.

“You are the miracle that turns hearts into a flower garden,” another wrote.

“Looking absolutely amazing,” a third social media user gushed.

“Don’t give up but it doesn’t necessarily take a million bad relationships or dates to find the right one. I found the one for me when I was 19 and only had 3 girlfriends before her. Just celebrated our 42 anniversary in August,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting scantly lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and sexy dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a revealing green bikini with beaded straps as she worked lounged in the sun with a drink in her hand. To date, that post has racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 260 comments.