Bethenny Frankel Reacts To Hillary Clinton Calling Her Good Company

Bethenny and Hillary are topping the podcast charts.

Bethenny Frankel and Hillary Clinton are going head-to-head with their latest projects. The former The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, September 30) to gush over a mention from the 67th United States Secretary of State and former presidential hopeful after they both landed on the Apple Podcast chart in the Society and Culture category.

Bethenny posted a screenshot to her Instagram account, which can be seen here. It showed an exchange Hillary had with Kara Swisher on Twitter after the journalist sent her the chart ranking. Hillary’s newly released You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton podcast was in the second spot with Kara’s Sway in third place. Ahead of them both was Bethenny’s Just B with Bethenny Frankel show.

Kara welcomed Hillary “to the podhouse” and jokingly told her that it was “obvi on” now when it comes to the chart.

“Couldn’t ask for better company. Also, confirming that it is very on,” Hillary teased in response.

Bethenny seemed to be pretty excited about being acknowledged by the former First Lady.

“#AboutLastNight So this happened before the debate…,” she wrote with a seeing eyes emoji. She added the hashtags #startedfromthebottom, #weregoingalltheway, and #justbwithbethenny as she urged her 2.3 million followers to subscribe.

The businesswoman’s post brought in some mixed responses from fans in the comments section.

Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images

“I prefer celebrities NOT to discuss politics. Its career suicide and yet they still do it,” one person commented.

“Bethenny, that is NOT a compliment being in the same company as Hilary,” a second claimed.

“Thats awesome, two strong, smart women,” another said with thee red heart emoji.

“Wow. Queens recognize queens!!!” a fourth said with three clapping hands.

Bethenny’s upload has received over 1,370 comments and more than 20,700 likes. The Skinnygirl founder previously shared her thoughts on Hillary’s presidential run while speaking to Inc. in 2016, but stopped short of explicitly endorsing her.

The Instagram post came shortly after the reality star addressed the possibility of returning to RHONY after announcing her departure in August 2019. Bethenny was a main cast member from Seasons 1 to 3 and joined the show again for Season 7. She left again after Season 11.

Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen asked if she’d join the cast again during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week.

“If you get my gate code and there’s a Brinks truck full of a lot of cash. It’s all about the Benjamins, baby,” she joked.