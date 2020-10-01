Chanel West Coast Slays In A Striped Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a striped dress with a plunging neckline. Chanel strutted along a walkway area with a railing to her left and a brick wall with blue-framed doors and windows to her right, and looked gorgeous in the sexy trio of snaps.

In the first shot, Chanel flaunted her entire ensemble, a striped dress incorporating shades of orange, black, pale pink and coral for an eye-catching look. The vibrant shades looked stunning against Chanel’s sun-kissed skin, and the garment flattered her curves. The neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and super thin straps stretched over her shoulders, almost making it seem as though the look was strapless from far away.

A horizontal band wrapped around her waist, and the lower portion of the outfit skimmed over her curves without clinging too tightly. The hem came right to her knee, leaving her shins on display. She accessorized with a delicate necklace that had a pendant settled just above her cleavage, and a pair of platform shoes that added a few extra inches to her petite frame. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in a sleek style.

Chanel held a water bottle in one hand and had a huge smile on her face as she gazed off into the distance. She had a more serious expression for the second snap, in which she glanced at the camera over her shoulder. The pose also showed off the back of the garment, which featured a criss-cross detail of the thin straps.

The third and final snap appeared to have captured Chanel while she was in the middle of bursting into laughter. She had on earrings, a bangle bracelet, and several layered necklaces to add some edge to the feminine ensemble.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 54,100 likes within 13 hours of going live. It also racked up 833 comments from her fans within the same brief time span.

“I love that dress!!!!! I want it!!!!! And the colors look awesome on you!!!” one fan wrote.

“This post made me both thirsty and smile,” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji in the comment.

“Wow you’re very beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel thrilled her audience with a behind-the-scenes glance at what she called “dressing room life” on MTV’s Ridiculousness. She rocked a bold printed set that featured a sweatshirt and matching bottoms, and she completed the look with boots.