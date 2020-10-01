Hilde Osland Sits On Her Kitchen Counter In White Cotton Undies And A Cropped Sweatshirt

Social media star Hilde Osland dropped the jaws of her 3.7 million Instagram followers after posing in an oversized sweatshirt and undies while perching on her kitchen counter.

The sweatshirt was a light gray color that not only added to the cozy atmosphere of the shot, but also complemented the Aussie-native’s sun-kissed skin. It featured a classic crew neckline and long sleeves. The brand’s label, “Lounge,” was printed throughout the garment in white letters. The fabric was a classic cotton material and featured ribbing at the hem. It was also a cropped style, ending at Osland’s belly button and allowing her to show off her tiny waist.

Osland coupled the sweatshirt with a pair of cotton undies. Like the top, they came from Lounge and the brand’s name was printed along the elastic band. The undies were a bright white color that offered contrast against her deep tan. The garment was high-waisted, with the side bands resting above her hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure.

The Instagram star completed the look with a pair of fuzzy gray socks from Disney.

Osland styled her hair into a deep sultry side-part and her blond voluminous locks cascaded down past her shoulders to reach her bust. She sported a chic white manicure and a number of gold hoop earrings in addition to her engagement ring.

The setting for the sultry shot was Osland’s kitchen, and the model sat on her kitchen counter with her stove and knife set visible in the backdrop. She posed by angling her legs and placing on hand on her knee and the other at her ankle. She tiled her head slightly while giving her fans a sweet smile, adding a playful vibe to the shot.

In her caption, Osland noted that see was feeling a “comfy” Thursday, adding a teddy bear emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

Fans went wild over the latest upload, and awarded the Norwegian-born beauty over 20,000 likes and more than 280 comments within half an hour of posting.

“You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world,” proclaimed one awestruck fan, adding three heart-eye face emoji and a fire symbol to the compliment.

“Unreal we have the most beautiful looking Woman on the the gram in Western Australia,” bragged a second.

“Can’t beat comfy loungewear can you and you make it look great,” raved a third.

“Where are you from? Heaven,” teased a fourth, concluding the comment with a besotted face emoji.

