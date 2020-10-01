‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Truth Comes Out At Ridge & Shauna’s Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 1 dish there will be a wedding to remember. However, it appears as if Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) will not be able to complete their vows, per Highlight Hollywood.

Marriage Fever On The Bold and the Beautiful

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) has been begging Ridge to make her friend’s dreams a reality, as seen in the below image. She pitched the idea that Shauna did not really have a day to remember. The couple had tied the knot in a quickie ceremony in Vegas and Ridge could not even remember it.

The Forrester matriarch pointed out that their family and friends were reluctant to accept the wedding because they weren’t sure that they were really committed to each other. She said that if everyone could see them pledging their vows to each other, they would accept Shauna as his new wife.

After some pleading, Ridge finally agreed to the redo. The two will get married in the Forrester mansion surrounded by those who care about them. Of course, Quinn is hoping to give Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) a front-row seat to all the action. She wants to make sure that the blonde understands that “Bridge” is over. However, things will take an unexpected turn, according to the latest spoilers.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn pushes Ridge to re-marry Shauna in an attempt to cancel Brooke. pic.twitter.com/XmKc4bCyr5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 30, 2020

Nuptial Shocker

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for a one-of-a-kind ceremony when karma arrives at the mansion. Shauna has apparently never been a bride before and was looking forward to the nuptials. But, up until the last minute, she had asked Quinn if she shouldn’t just confess. Shauna’s words will come back to haunt her when the truth is revealed in front of everyone.

Those who follow the soap opera know that there were some shenanigans going on before Ridge and Shauna’s Vegas wedding. Quinn came up with a diabolical plan to separate Brooke and Ridge forever. Since Ridge already had signed divorce papers on his phone, she urged Shauna to forward them to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Then, Shauna convinced her marital officer friend to marry her and Ridge even though he was too drunk to even know what was going on.

The truth will come out rather unexpectedly. Even though Quinn may try to do damage control to cover it up, Ridge will learn the truth about his Vegas trip. He may learn that he never intentionally divorced Brooke and that his new wife deceived him horribly.

Another twist. that no one will see coming, could be that Shauna has been married all along. The woman that Ridge trusted could be someone else’s life partner who arrives to claim her.