Jade Grobler Shows Off Perky Booty In A White Thong In New Instagram Update

Jade Grobler made her 1 million followers happy after she uploaded a smoking-hot post to Instagram on Tuesday, October 1. The Australian bombshell spent the day at the beach in a white thong that showcased her enviable assets.

Jade was snapped at the coastline, clad in her skimpy ensemble. In the first image, she posed with her toned backside directed to the camera and sat on her legs on the sand. The babe looked to the side with a smile on her face. The bright sunlight illuminated her flawless skin and curves. The blue sky filled with clouds and the ocean coming up to shore made up the background of the shot.

The second pic showed Jade in a similar pose. Only this time, she looked down to the ground with her wet hair, almost obscuring her face from view. In the third photo, the model leaned forward with her hands on touching the sand. She looked over her shoulder and gazed into the camera.

The blond hottie rocked a white tank top made of a stretchable fabric. The snug fit of the garment hugged her body like a glove, emphasizing her curves. The straps clung over her shoulders for support, accentuating her slim arms.

Jade sported bikini bottoms in the same color. The cut was simple, but it displayed plenty of skin. The thong design displayed her round posterior that delighted many viewers. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung to her hips, highlighting her curvy hips. The color of her outfit emphasized her tanned complexion.

Jade’s golden locks were wet from swimming. The strands were left untied, cascading down her back. In the caption, the influencer wrote something Untamed Roamer’s new issue. She also urged her fans to check out the new content with the link found on her Instagram bio.

Like most of her sexy posts, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The newest update amassed more than 21,700likes and 220 comments in less than a day. Many of her online supporters dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a mix of emoji.

“An angel looking so devilishly cute and hot. I love these poses. By far, the best snaps in your feed,” one of her fans wrote.

“This makes me want to go out and swim in a lake, since we have no seas nearby. I would love to transfer to Australia for you,” added another follower.

“I love that back dimples. You are so beautiful with the best bod, eyes, skin, and legs,” a third social media user commented.