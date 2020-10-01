Nazanin Mandi Poses On Her Knees In Bralette & Unbuttoned Jeans

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for fashion brand Missguided and posed in their attire for her most recent post.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a white bralette top that featured thin straps and the Sean John logo going across the bottom in black text. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with black denim jeans, which she left unbuttoned and half unzipped. The brunette beauty scraped back her dark hair and tied it back. Mandi accessorized herself with a necklace and went barefoot for the occasion. She kept her fingernails short while rocking a comfy outfit.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi posed on her knees on a wooden floor in front of a white door. She rested both arms beside her and looked fixated on something to her right.

In the next slide, Mandi was snapped from head-to-toe with her legs crossed over. She linked her hands together in front of her while gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the third and final frame, the former R U the Girl contestant left one strap from her top to hang off her shoulder. Mandi tilted her head to the right and showcased a hint of her side profile. She placed both hands on her upper thighs and sported a mouth-open expression.

In the tags, she credited Missguided for her attire, her makeup artist Nadia Moham, and the photographer Emilynn Rose.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 15,200 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“One of the baddest,” one user wrote.

“A bad picture of you just doesn’t exist – dreamy babe,” another person shared.

“Wow! I need to aspire to be this!!! You are it!” remarked a third fan.

“Ok but you snapped in the first pic,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she celebrated her birthday in a sheer zebra-print dress with strappy black heels. Mandi sported her dark hair up and off her face. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore dangling earrings. Mandi was captured in front of a large display of white and silver balloons. In the reflection of the mirror behind, Miguel could be seen taking the picture.