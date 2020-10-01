Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Tantalizing Cleavage In A Ribbed Gray Dress

Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 849,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous snap taken while she was out enjoying a coffee break. The photo was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha appeared to be sitting on the patio area of a cafe.

A large set of glass doors was visible behind her, and a coffee bar area could be spotted through the glass. Tarsha sat outside at a table with a marble-looking tabletop and charming black-and-white chair with a wooden frame. She had a small Louis Vuitton bag placed on the table, and there was also a cappuccino in a black mug.

Tarsha flaunted her enviable figure in a simple yet sexy gray mini dress that highlighted her ample assets. The dress featured spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and showed off her slender arms. The neckline dipped scandalously low in the front, leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display. The ribbed fabric strained against her curves, and the fabric clung to her incredible figure.

The material highlighted her slender waist and curvaceous hips before ending just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her legs on display. Tarsha kept the rest of the look simple, and added a ring for a bit of sparkle as well as a name plate necklace with her name nestled just below her collar bones.

Tarsha’s long locks were parted in the middle and then pulled up in a messy bun with plenty of texture. Several strands that had been carefully curled framed her face, adding a romantic vibe to the look.

Tarsha placed one forearm on the table and rested her opposite elbow on it as well, placing her fingertips complete with long nails just underneath her chin as she gazed at the camera.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 8,200 likes within two hours, as well as 68 comments from her eager audience.

“You look stunning,” one fan wrote simply.

“LOVE YOUR HAIR LIKE THIS,” another exclaimed, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“Hahahah caption is too accurate,” another follower added, loving the reference to rapper Cardi B that Tarsha made.

