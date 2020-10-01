‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Shows Off Her Unbelievable Bikini Bod On A Yacht

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update on Wednesday. The TV personality showed off her unbelievable bikini bod as she celebrated her birthday on a yacht with some friends.

In the racy pics, Hannah looked smoking hot as she opted for a teeny white bikini with black trim. The skimpy top boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her slender waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display.

In the first photo, Hannah posed with her backside resting on the railing of the yacht. She placed both of her hands behind her for balance and bent one knee. She arched her back just a bit and pushed her hip to the side while giving a flirty smile into the camera.

She wore her long, sandy-colored hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder as they blew in the wind.

In the second shot, Hannah posed with two of her best friends and former Bachelor alums, Hannah Godwin and Demi Burnett.

Godwin appeared to rock a nude bikini and a gold bracelet, while Brunette opted for a one-piece with a low-cut neckline. She accessorized her style with some white sneakers and a pair of large hoop earrings.

The third shot featured Hanna paddle boarding, as a gorgeous landscape could be seen behind her. In the caption of the post, she gushed over her vacation, and revealed that her 26th birthday was one for the books.

Her over 2.7 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their appreciation for the post. The pics garnered more than 213,000 likes within the first 13 hours after they were published to her feed. Her admirers also left over 460 messages in the comments section.

“Lord I Promise if I could have a body like Hannah Brown id take really good care of it,” one follower wrote.

“You were the queen! Love you!” declared another.

“So stunning Hannah!! Glad you had a great birthday this year!! You deserve it! The best is yet to come girl,” a third user remarked.

“You are looking so fabulous and gorgeous in the piece of clothing Hannah,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah recently stunned her fans when she sat in a bubble bath to promote her new YouTube channel. To date, that video has been viewed over 1.2 million times and collected over 1,400 comments.