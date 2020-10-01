‘DWTS’ Spoilers: Emotions Will Run High During A Reflective Night For The Top 13 Celebrity Contestants

Dancing with the Stars celebrity contestants will display some of their deepest emotional experiences as they perform for both audience and judges’ votes during an episode where the Top 13 continue to vie for a mirrorball trophy.

According to a press release, the show will begin with a comedic open. This will be followed by a tribute from Skai Jackson for her late friend and fellow actor, Cameron Boyce. The two starred together on the Disney Channel series Jessie.

Singer and performer AJ McLean will also take a walk down memory lane and reflect on his journey as part of one of the most iconic boy bands in music history, the Backstreet Boys. He was the first performer hired for the group at the age of 15. He was followed by Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell.

Some of the songs that the celebrity contestants will dance to include “Rise” by Katy Perry, “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, “Adore You” by Harry Styles, and “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John.

The following are the dance choices and songs for the remaining 13 pairs in the competition.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Samba to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev glide to the Viennese Waltz to “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs.

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd perform the Rumba to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green.

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe sashay to the Paso Doble to “Rise” by Katy Perry.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance the Foxtrot to “Ordinary People” by John Legend.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber groove to the Salsa to “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke sway to the Cha Cha to “Larger Than Life” by Backstreet Boys.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong perform the Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes.

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess dance the Cha Cha to “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach sway to the Paso Doble to “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khalid.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson sashay to the Rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko move to the Foxtrot to “Adore You” by Harry Styles.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart hit the floor to the Jive to “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John.

The live votes obtained for the celebrities during this performance will be combined with scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. These will result in scores that lead to a third celebrity ending their journey in the ballroom for Season 29 of the series.