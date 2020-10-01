Adrienne Bailon Poses In The Bath In Nothing But A Leopard-Print Hair Wrap

Adrienne transformed her mom's bathroom into a spa.

Adrienne Bailon showed some serious skin in two stunning new photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30. The Real co-host enjoyed a relaxing bubble bath and sported nothing but a leopard-print hair wrap to reveal her latest partnership.

The first snap showed the former Cheetah Girls and 3LW singer as she laid back in her mom’s tub with her eyes close and her hands behind her head to flaunt her glowing, wet skin. She flashed a smile with her lips together and lifted her tanned legs to show off her toned stems while surrounded with strategically placed bubbles and bottles.

Adrienne accessorized with a chunky gold bangle on her right wrist and an anklet.

The second photo was pretty similar to the first, but showed the former The Masked Singer contestant with her eyes and mouth open. She placed one hand on the side of the all-white bath unit while her other rested on her hair towel with her right foot in the water.

She confirmed in the caption that she was at her mom’s house but joked that she was pretending to enjoy a day at the spa. Adrienne also revealed that she’d partnered with Olay and shared the two products, a body wash and a body conditioner, that she uses to keep her body feeling calm and “refreshed.”

Many of the 36-year-old’s 5.1 million followers left comments on the upload, which has received over 11,600 likes and almost 100 comments.

“Goddess with glowing skin,” one person commented with two heart eye emoji.

“How can one human be so beautiful from head to toe,” another asked with a sparkle and white heart emoji.

“This picture looks so retro and fun. I totally believe you take a bath like this at least once a week,” a third joked with a crying laughing face.

“Skinnnn,” a fourth comment read with three eye heart emoji.

Adrienne’s latest upload followed a jaw dropping Outfit of the Day post last week in which she flaunted her curves in an all-denim ensemble.

She wowed fans when she posted two photos of herself to Instagram in a long-sleeved denim romper with a frayed bottom that showcased her toned legs. She paired it with strappy high heels and joked about how she was finally spending some time outdoors again in the caption.

“I came outside of the house. I am wearing shoes. HEELS. Shocking. The moment HAD to be captured. Here it is. Lol. Thank you,” Adrienne teased.