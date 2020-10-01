‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, September 30: Brooke Shocked By Ridge’s Wedding Plans

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, October features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) at work. She, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) discussed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The Forrester co-CEO was in rehab for her prescription painkiller addiction after her dramatic intervention the previous day. Everyone was happy that Steffy was going to get the help that she needed, per SheKnows Soaps.

Zoe took the opportunity to tell Brooke that she was sorry about her and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She also apologized again for her role in the baby swap. Brooke said Zoe had kept Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) away from the Logan family for months. However, she accepted her apology. Talk turned back to Ridge and Brooke. Donna felt that they belonged together, as seen in the below image.

In the meantime, Ridge and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) also discussed Steffy’s situation. Quinn reminded the dressmaker that he had a new wife that he could lean on for support. She urged Ridge to consider having another wedding ceremony, as seen in the below image. She got Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) on the phone. But, Shauna told him that she didn’t want him to feel pressured. However, Ridge decided that Shauna had been more than patient and declared that they would have a redo.

After he left, Quinn jumped up and down in excitement. Shauna still felt guilty for having manipulated the situation in the first place. She knew that the designer still loved Brooke and would never feel the same way about her. She wanted to confess to Ridge, but Quinn warned her against doing so. She declared that the renewal would take place the following day.

Ridge found Brooke alone in her office. They were both concerned about Steffy, but she admired his fierce love for his family. Brooke shared that she would always love that about him. Ridge looked uncomfortable and informed her that he needed to tell her something about his marriage to Shauna.

Brooke snidely commented that he suddenly recalled his trip to Vegas and that the wedding never happened. Ridge reminded her that he made a commitment to Shauna and he intended to keep it. He and his new bride were going to have another ceremony at the Forrester mansion in front of their family and friends. They were going to redo their vows as soon as possible. Brooke looked shocked as she realized that Ridge was about to recommit to Shauna and prove his commitment to her.

“What?” Brooke exclaimed and looked devastated as her world came crashing down.