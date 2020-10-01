Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Cleavage & Killer Body In ‘Sustainable’ Lingerie

Jilissa Zoltko took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 20, to share a new photo with her 782,000 followers. The bombshell is famous for showing off her insanely fit figure in sexy outfits, and the latest update was no different. She looked stunning in a Lounge Underwear lingerie set that did nothing that favors her bodacious physique.

The blond hottie rocked a light green bra-and-panty combo that showed off her assets. The bra boasted classic padded triangle-cut cups that were made of cotton fabric. The garment had a deep neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. The signature Lounge logo was printed all-over the thick band that hugged her toned midriff.

She wore matching bottoms that featured high leg cuts, which helped accentuate her slender waist and flat tummy. Some viewers gawked at her abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. Like the bra, the briefs also had the brand’s logo printed all-over its thick waistband.

In the photo, Jilissa was captured indoors in her scanty ensemble. She posed near the door frame, leaning on it, using her left hand as support. The babe she stood with her hip popped to the side. She bent her left thigh and placed it over her other thigh. Her right arm stayed on the sides of her booty as she looked straight into the lens with an intense stare and a serious gaze.

Notably, her flawless complexion appeared glowing in the shot — thanks to the sunlight that came in from the glass windows. The windows behind her also showed a glimpse of the bright blue sky filled with clouds and some tall buildings.

In the caption, Jilissa shared her feelings about her new intimates. She also mentioned that the lingerie was part of the latest “sustainable collection” by Lounge Underwear.

For the occasion, the influencer opted for some loose, beachy waves for her hairstyle. In the snap, Jilissa tossed most of her golden locks to one side of her shoulder — which gave off a vibe. She also accessorized with her favorite gold necklace and bangle.

The newest social media share was a huge hit with her avid fans. It amassed more than 25,800 likes and over 280 comments in under a day of being live on Instagram. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Countless other followers struggled to find the right words and used a trail of emoji instead.

“You’re awesome for promoting environmental-friendly items,” a fan wrote.

“It may not be the sexiest pair, but I love how it was made. Thank you for introducing us to this,” commented another follower.