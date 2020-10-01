Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton Lead Celeb Condolences To Chrissy Teigen And John Legend After Losing Baby

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have joined a host of celebrities sending condolences to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend following the tragic news they have lost their baby. The Inquisitr reported Wednesday evening the couple had confirmed the tragic news on Instagram.

Celeb pals quickly rallied around Legend and Teigen, sending messages of support on the Instagram post comments section.

Kim Kardashian sent condolences from herself and husband Kanye West.

“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” wrote the reality star.

Kardashian has faced problems during pregnancy in the past, specifically with first child North.

As reported by The Independent, doctors told the KUWTK star that she would miscarriage before North was delivered at 34 weeks. The birth was problematic, with the star suffering pre-eclampsia and placenta accrete.

Paris Hilton also took to the comments section to pay her respects to Teigen and Legend.

“I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful,” she wrote.

Hilton completed her post with a sad crying emoji, a broken heart, and plenty of love hearts.

Hailey Bieber was another celeb who was shocked by the events and reached out to the couple. Her comment offered prayers to the grieving family.

“I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John,” Justin Bieber’s wife also wrote.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Teigen shared the terrible story on her Instagram account on Wednesday evening. Their baby “Jack” was lost after days of trying to save his life. The model was hospitalized over the weekend with severe bleeding. In a lengthy post and heartbreaking black-and-white photos, Teigen confirmed the tragic news.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

In one photo, Teigen is sitting on the hospital bed in floods of tears while hunched over and her hands in a prayer position. The devastating image encapsulated the raw grief she is currently feeling.

Thirty-four-year-old Teigen, and singer Legend, 41, have been married since 2013. The power couple have known each other since 2006, when Teigen played Legend’s love interest in the music video for “Stereo.” They share two children – a daughter, Luna, born in April 2016; and a son, Miles, born in May 2018.