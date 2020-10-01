Jon Bon Jovi Reveals The Secret To His 40-Year Love Story With Wife Dorothea

It all comes down to two little words.

Jon Bon Jovi has revealed the secret to his 40-year love story with his wife of 31 years, Dorothea Hurley. The rock ‘n’ roll icon told People Magazine that it comes down to two little words, “mutual respect.”

“Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out,” he explained to the publication.

In response, Dorothea claimed that she was always good at spotting potential, referring to the day the two met when they were students at Sayreville War Memorial High School in New Jersey when she allowed him to cheat off her for an exam.

The two have deliberately kept their relationship out the spotlight. They decided early on to make their marriage a priority and focus on raising their four children together. These include daughter Stephanie, 27, and sons Jesse, 25, Jacob, 18, and Romeo, 16.

The family planted roots in the Garden State and created a spectacular 18,000-square-foot home to raise their children in a town located on the Navesink River in Monmouth County. Dorothea remained at home and was the primary caretaker while Jon toured the world with his band, Bon Jovi.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jon remarked to People that one reason their union has managed to stand the test of time was that they worked hard at it. He shared that over the years they had witnessed marriages fall apart, by those they were close to as well as those whom they knew casually. The couple was determined to not allow that to happen and have remained true to the key factors that brought them together, an appreciation for each other’s talents and deep personal respect for the other.

Together, the two have worked outside the music business to form the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen restaurants. Three locations were established, one each in Red Bank, Toms River, and Camden, New Jersey. The couple recently opened a food bank on Long Island in the wake of food insecurity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by The Inquisitr.

While Jon is the face and name of the organization, it was Dorothea who generated the idea of a place where all were welcomed to the table, regardless if they could pay for their meal. The Soul Kitchen asks if you can donate to cover the cost you should. If you cannot, you can donate time to pay for your meal by working for the business.

The couple found this philanthropic work has enriched their marriage even further.

“It’s a partnership. When we see injustice or people suffering, you want to help. We’re very blessed, and we have the ability to do that,” Dorothea explained.

Jon added, “I’m happiest if I like what I do for a living, I’m doing right by my family and I’m making the world just a little bit better.”