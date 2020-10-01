Nicole Thorne Gets Steamy In A Sexy Semi-Sheer Negligee: ‘Ready For Bed’

Instagram model Nicole Thorne continued her recent streak of steamy lingerie posts with two sizzling new photos shared this morning. The Australian bombshell put on a busty show in a semi-sheer negligee from Fashion Nova, proudly flaunting her incredible curves and exciting fans with her seductive poses.

Nicole’s white nightie flattered her buxom figure, leaving her voluptuous assets well within eyesight not only thanks to its see-through fabric but its plunging neckline as well. The sexy look exposed her cleavage in its entirety, while also boasting deep-cut sides that showed an eyeful of her perky bosom. It included a lace bodice, which was adorned with a dainty scalloped trim that called even more attention to her chest. A pair of chic bows decorating the shoulders straps had the same effect, as did the slightly fuller bow in the middle.

The front sported an elegant floral print, which was interrupted by mesh inserts that teased her fit midriff. The garment clung to Nicole’s waist, emphasizing her lithe physique, and billowed over her hips into a loose-fitting miniskirt that was also made out of see-through mesh. Her skimpy underwear was visible through the gauzy fabric, which revealed the thin side straps of what was likely a white g-string. Meanwhile, the short hemline was embellished with a wide lace trim complete with ruffled and scalloped details that added sophistication to the number.

The first photo shared with fans showed Nicole sitting on the edge of a sofa. The picture captured her in mid-profile, showing off her taut midsection and curvy thighs. The 29-year-old arched her back, slightly leaning backward as she stretched her arms to the sides. Her sultry gaze was fixed on the camera and her lips were parted in an enticing expression. The background showed a spacious bedroom featuring a massive bed and floor-length windows overlooking a luxuriant tropical garden.

The sizzling brunette posed in bed for the second snap, which portrayed her from the front. Nicole displayed her hourglass figure as she sat with her legs crossed. She rested one hand on the soft mattress, coquettishly raising the other to her cheek. She stared longingly into the lens, softly pursing her plump lips. Her dark tresses tumbled over her shoulder in an unruly fashion that gave her more sex appeal and heightened the intimacy of the shot.

In her caption, Nicole told fans she was ready to curl up in bed, leading plenty of followers to wish her sweet dreams in the comments section of her post. Her admirers also left gushing messages wherein they complimented her “exquisite beauty” and expressed their love for the provocative lingerie.

“Such a babe. I think @fashionnova will be selling lots of these nighties,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You look amazing in this cute nightdress,” chimed in a second person, who added a sparkling-heart emoji.

“Oh my gosh you are actually incredible,” said another smitten fan.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” read a fourth comment, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

As of his writing, the photos have been live for a little over two hours and have already amassed close to 9,020 likes and 144 comments.