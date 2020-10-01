Sarah Harris Poses Next To A Wood Stove In Plunging Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms: ‘Fired Up’

Model Sarah Harris was all about heating things up in her latest Instagram share. On Thursday, she uploaded a photo that featured her looking smoking hot in a revealing black crop top and a skimpy pair of matching bikini bottoms while she struck a sultry pose beside a wood-burning stove.

Sarah’s flirty outfit was all about showing off plenty of skin. Her top featured a plunging neckline that gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage. It had short sleeves and was gathered in the middle with a drawstring that was tied into a loopy bow. The shirt also flashed a bit of underboob. The bottoms featured a low cut with sides that sat high on her hips.

The buxom blond wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves. She wore the sides pulled back with sections of her long bangs framing her face.

The post was geotagged in New Zealand, and the picture captured Sarah in the corner of a room. She posed on the floor in front of the stove. Pieces of chopped fire wood could be seen piled in a round storage container behind her. A shelf was also visible in front of a large window, from which foliage could be seen.

With a fierce expression on her face, Sarah faced the camera. She leaned on one hand and the side of her hip. The pose provided a nice look at the front of her body, including her voluptuous chest. The bow on her shirt called attention to her flat abs and a peek at her underboob. The sexy curve of her hips was also visible as well as her toned thighs.

It seemed many of Sarah’s 2.2 million followers approved of the picture, as it racked up more than 8,000 like within just a few hours of her posting it online.

Some of her admirers took to the comments section to gush over the sultry frame.

“Sara, you are a blessing in this world, a very sexy Goddess,” quipped one fan.

“You are straight up perfection,” a second comment read.

“Very very hot in black and beautiful figure honey really very very hot pose,” a third Instagram user weighed in.

“You are slaying the black hun,” added a fourth follower.

With dozens of provovative updates, Sarah certainly knows how to keep her online audience coming back for more. Last month, she shared an update that saw her flaunting her booty wearing a minuscule thong while she posed on a bed.